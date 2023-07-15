'It's cool to be able to represent the 850': Florida High athlete commits to FSU football

Florida State football is adding local flavor to its 2024 recruiting class.

Tallahassee's own and Florida High athlete Micahi Danzy announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Saturday. Danzy has been a player who has seen his recruitment on the rise.

"It's cool to be able to represent the 8-5-0," Danzy told the Democrat about his decision to stay in Tallahassee and play for FSU.

He said head coach Mike Norvell and staff intend to use him as a running back in college. Norvell visited Danzy in his jet locally in January, catching attention locally and nationally.

Danzy stands at 6-foot, 165 pounds. He is rated as the 191st-best prospect nationally, according to 247 Sports and No. 13 in the state.

"The way the coaches are real," Danzy said about his decision to pick the Seminoles. "They are completely honest. Some coaches will try to lie your way into a school. But (FSU) will keep it completely honest with you.

"I love the way they are going to use for football as a running back."

The No. 9 athlete in the class, according to 247 Sports, committed following an official visit during the weekend. He chooses FSU over finalists Florida and LSU. He also held offers from Miami, Georgia and Arkansas, among others.

Danzy rushed 151 times for 1,436 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior for Florida High, leading it to a 14-1 record.

Danzy won state championships in the 200 and 400-meter dash with times of 21.16 seconds and 46.11 at Jacksonville at the University of North Florida in May.

He said he plans to continue running track while in college. The opportunity played a role in his recruitment.

"I was a big target for track, too," Danzy said.

FSU staying hot on the recruiting trail

Danzy is the 18th member of the class for the Seminoles, which also includes 5-star tight end Landen Thomas and 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, both of who were on OVs this in the final weekend of June with Danzy.

He is the third commitment in three days for the Seminoles and the eighth since the beginning of July. Danzy's commitment likely moves FSU into the top ten of 247Sports Composite Team Rankings for 2024.

4-star offensive lineman Jonathan Daniels announced his commitment to the Seminoles on Thursday. He was the first OL in the class. Tye Hylton, a 3-star offensive lineman, joined the class Friday.

4-star athlete Ricky Knight III and 4-star DL DD Holmes committed to the Seminoles on July 1.

Elijah Moore, a 4-star receiver, and 3-star safety Rydarrius Morgan committed to the program on the Fourth of July.

FSU is sitting in a favorable position in the pursuit of 5-star DB Charles Lester III, who is announcing July 28.

5-star ATH KJ Bolden and 3-star ATH Jalewis Solomon announce their decisions on Aug. 5.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 18 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 8 quarterback, No. 99 overall

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 50 overall

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 35 wide receiver, No. 240 overall

4-star Tawaski Abrams - Dunbar High - Fort Myers - No. 40 wide receiver, No. 276 overall

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 62 wide receiver, No. 416 overall

Tight end

5-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 1 tight end, No. 29 overall prospect

Athlete

4-star Micahi Danzy - Florida State University School - Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 13 athlete, No. 191 overall

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 20 athlete, No. 244 overall

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 27 athlete, No. 376 overall

3-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 30 athlete, No. 401 overall

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest High - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 5 inside offensive lineman, No. 104 overall

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo High - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 72 offensive tackle, No. 954 overall

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 62 linebacker, No. 672 overall

Defensive Line

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 30 defensive lineman, No. 273 overall

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 86 defensive lineman, No. 835 overall

Safety

3-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 44 safety, No. 449 overall

3-star Rydarrius Morgan - Central High - Phenix City, AL - No. 54 safety, No. 559 overall

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 5 kicker, No. 1,664 overall

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Florida High's Micahi Danzy commits to Seminoles