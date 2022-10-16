Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) fumbles the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    1/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) fumbles the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    2/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    3/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    4/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
  • Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84), top left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    5/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84), top left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    6/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) tosses a short pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    7/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) tosses a short pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands off to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    8/8

    Cook's late touchdown gives Vikings 24-16 win over Dolphins

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands off to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) fumbles the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown under pressure from Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84), top left, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) tosses a short pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands off to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
·4 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16 on Sunday.

Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:25 left restored Minnesota's two-touchdown lead.

Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter.

Cook's burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who entered the game as the NFL's leader in receiving yards, had a 47-yard catch-and-run at the end of the third quarter - part of a six-catch, 107-yard performance. That set up a 2-yard touchdown catch by Adam Thielen to make it 16-3.

Facing their fifth-straight fourth-quarter deficit, the Dolphins found the end zone for the first time when Bridgewater threw a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Vikings defense came away with an interception and fumble recovery on the Dolphins' next two possessions. Minnesota's defense sacked Miami's quarterbacks five times.

The Dolphins defense put together one of its best performances in a while - three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, four tackles for loss - but didn't get enough help from an offense that could not turn drives into points.

Miami had three receivers - Hill, Waddle and Gesicki - with at least seven catches.

Waddle and Hill both topped 100 receiving yards, and Gesicki had two touchdown catches, including one with less than two minutes left after the game had virtually been decided.

Thompson started in place of Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa. He didn't return after injuring his thumb, marking the fourth-consecutive game that a Dolphins starting quarterback was injured.

Bridgewater replaced Thompson with about 11 minutes left in the first half after spending most of the week in the NFL's concussion protocol. He finished with 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins was 20 for 30 with 175 yards and two touchdowns. Cook ran for 77 yards on 13 carries.

Minnesota got Jefferson and Thielen involved on their fifth possession of the game after four-consecutive three-and-outs. The result was a touchdown catch by tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a 7-3 lead.

From the start, Thompson looked more comfortable throwing the ball than he did in last week's loss to the Jets. But the Dolphins did little to help their rookie quarterback on their first two drives.

Thompson had an impressive third-down scramble on Miami's opening drive, then followed with a throw to Gesicki in tight coverage for an 18-yard gain.

Miami's offensive line, playing without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, allowed Patrick Jones to get through to Thompson untouched for an 8-yard sack that knocked the Dolphins out of field goal range.

Miami had another drive in the first half spoiled by five penalties over 10 plays, wiping out gains of 20, 32 and 9 yards.

HONORED

The Dolphins honored Sgt. Dustin Demonte, who along with officer Alex Hamzy, was shot dead in Connecticut last Wednesday. Demonte was a lifelong Dolphins fan and had planned to attend Sunday's game.

INJURIES

Dolphins: LB Trey Flowers injured his foot in the first quarter and did not return. ... DE Emmanuel Ogbah went to the locker room in the second quarter with a back injury but later returned. ... Nik Needham (foot) was carted off the field in the second quarter and was immediately ruled out. He could not put any weight on his right ankle after suffering an injury covering Thielen. ... Keion Crossen (knee) left just before halftime and did not return. ... Waddle appeared to hurt his left arm after a 49-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Have a bye next week, host Arizona on Oct. 30.

Dolphins: Host Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Skol chant erupts at Hard Rock Stadium

    Miami almost feels like a home game for the Vikings

  • Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.

  • 5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins lose to Minnesota Vikings, 24-16

    The Dolphins have been decimated by injuries. It was all too much in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

  • UN did not name Bangladesh PM as 'world's second best prime minister'

    Facebook posts shared hundreds of times in Bangladesh claim that the United Nations has named Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the "world's second best prime minister". This is false. A UN spokesperson said it does not grant such an award. As of October 16, 2022 there have been no official reports to support the claim. The claim was shared here on Facebook on September 23, 2022, alongside a photo of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.It was shared on an unverified page for Z

  • Matt Ryan leads Colts to comeback win over Jaguars

    Everything we know from the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 6.

  • Without a nasal vaccine, the U.S. edge in fighting Covid is on the line

    Foreign rivals are developing vaccines that could stop transmission before the U.S., and that’s a potential biosecurity threat.

  • Vikings improve to 5-1 as Dolphins' QB carousel continues: What we learned

    The Vikings improved to 5-1 with a 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium as Miami needed another QB replacement after injury.

  • Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints 30-26

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Joe Burrow passed for three touchdowns and scrambled 19 yards for a score, and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 on Sunday. Two of Burrow's touchdown tosses went to Ja'Marr Chase - just like the previous time the pair played in college in the Superdome in a national championship game triumph with LSU. The second came on a quick pass to the left sideline that Chase turned into a 60-yard, go-ahead score with 1:57 left - a play in which the star receiver spun away from cornerback Bradley Roby before outrunning safety Tyrann Mathieu.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers among Christian McCaffrey trade suitors to show interest

    If the Panthers decide to trade Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers reportedly would be interested in the running back's services.

  • Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused

    Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it. After the game, Gardner put on a cheesehead and celebrated as he walked toward the tunnel. Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, ran up behind him [more]

  • Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's key AFC South battle against Jacksonville. Taylor, last year's NFL rushing champion, will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday's victory at Denver.

  • Vikings move to 5-1 with 24-16 win over Dolphins

    The Vikings won their fourth consecutive game to move to 5-1 on the season. They led 10-3 at halftime and by the same score entering the fourth quarter. But the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while getting two takeaways from the Dolphins in the final period. Minnesota won 24-16 after the Dolphins [more]

  • WATCH: Rookie Cameron Thomas gets 1st career sack

    Thomas' first career sack forced the Seahawks to kick a field goal on their first drive.

  • Joe Noteboom carted off in 2nd quarter vs. Panthers

    Joe Noteboom was carted off the field in the 2nd quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers

  • WATCH: Rookie Ryan Wright blasts a 73-yard punt

    The rookie has become a weapon for the Vikings

  • Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase team to lead Bengals over Saints

    Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were back at it in Louisiana

  • This Week on Crypto Twitter: $100 Million Mango Markets Saga, Caitlin Long Calls Out Fed

    There were also unsettling reports of harassment at an Ethereum Foundation developer conference.

  • Three talking points from the Premier League

    Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League now stands at four points after Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

  • Cameron Brate has neck injury, being evaluated at hospital

    Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles offered an update on tight end Cameron Brate‘s condition after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. Brate was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. Brate was ruled out immediately and the team announced that he had [more]

  • Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18

    PITTSBURGH (AP) Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary. Brady struggled to take advantage behind an offensive line that had issues protecting him.