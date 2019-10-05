Cook's record 6 TD passes lead Dayton to 56-28 win

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jack Cook threw four of his six school-record single-game touchdown passes to Adam Trautman, Jake Chisholm ran for 101 yards and a score and Dayton beat Jacksonville 56-28 in Saturday's Pioneer Football League opener for both teams.

Trautman, six catches for 107 yards, set a school record in the first quarter with 134 career receptions, eclipsing 133 catches by Bill Franks (1988-91), and his four TD catches are a single-game record for Dayton. He caught a 17-yard TD pass from Cook on the Flyers' opening drive and scored on passes of 30, 2 and 34 yards before halftime.

Cook, 13 of 16 for 198 yards, connected on a 33-yarder to Ryan Sybinski for a 35-14 halftime lead for the Flyers (3-1).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chisholm's 30-yard scoring run made it 41-14 before Cook threw his record-setting 14-yard pass to Kyle Butz early in the fourth quarter. Senior Tyler Vincent scored on a 7-yard run for his first career TD.

Calvin Turner ran for four TDs for the Dolphins (2-3), including a 72-yard run on Jacksonville's first play from scrimmage. Turner, 169 yards on 22 carries, also scored on runs of 3, 13 and 20 yards.

Brandon Easterling, who leads the FCS with 14.3 tackles per game, recovered a fumble that led to Trautman's record-setting 34-yard TD catch.