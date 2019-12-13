Cooking up on-field comfort food with Carson Wentz

Doug Pederson called Monday night's 23-17 win over the Giants the best game of Carson Wentz's career but it certainly didn't start that way.

After the Eagles' second drive of the third quarter, Wentz was actually struggling.

So what changed?

Well, the Eagles' offensive coaches cooked up some "comfort food," as offensive coordinator Mike Groh called it, for Wentz.

"I wouldn't want to give away any game-plan secrets there," Groh said. "But I'm sure you can speculate a little bit as to what those things might be. But try to find easy completions where you can get the ball out of your hand in rhythm and once you get one or two of those, a lot of times you just kind of settle in the game. And then the game comes to you."

Rhythm can be an important thing for quarterbacks and Wentz is no different. Groh said we could speculate and it isn't hard to figure out how the Eagles were finally able to get Wentz into a rhythm in the second half on Monday.

On the third drive of the third quarter, the Eagles began to use an up-tempo offense and utilized short throws and screen passes.

It worked.

Just take a look at Wentz's splits before that drive and after it began:

Before: 12/23, 98 yards, 63.3 passer rating

After: 21/27, 227 yards, 2 TDs, 126.4 passer rating

First, the tempo really seemed to work. The Eagles have used the no-huddle plenty during Wentz's four years in Philly and it's just up to Pederson's discretion. They have even opened games with it before.

"That's one thing I've always loved about coach since I've been here is he has a feel for when we need something to change," Wentz said. "When we're struggling. Sometimes we do tempo early because that's what we see when we're scouting other teams, that's what we see is going to work. Sometimes we get to it later in games. Some games we don't even use it. I think coach has a really good feel for it. I think that was the case the other night. I think that definitely helped us get out of the rut we were in."

Aside from going with tempo, the Eagles made life easier on Wentz with shorter passes. There were plenty of easy reads, screens and throws to the flat. Those aren't necessarily all easy throws to make, but they're also not 20 yards downfield.

On the tempo drive and the one that followed it, the Eagles seemed to get Wentz in a rhythm. None of the first eight passes on those two drives traveled more than 10 air yards.

Against the Giants, this is what worked. But the specifics sometimes change.

"The so-called 'comfort food,' it's all based on what coverages we're getting, how teams play us," Wentz said. "But that concept, just finding completions, finding a way to get into a rhythm. Like I said, each week is always different, but there's always those completions within a game that do kind of get you going and get you going in the right direction."





