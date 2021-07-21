Cook wins Girls Junior Am in a playoff

Jul. 21—Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana defeated Savannah Hawkins in a sudden death playoff to win the West Virginia Girls Junior Am on Tuesday at Bridgeport Country Club.

Cook, a rising sophomore at Westside, trailed Hawkins by one stroke after Monday's first round. She came back with four birdies in the second round to finish the day tied with Hawkins with a two-day total of 10-over 154.

Cook finished second at the third annual West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational in September, one stroke behind Molly McLean of Parkersburg. McLean was fourth at the Junior Am with a 23-over. Cook was also third in Class AA at the state tournament with a two-day score of 166.

l l l

Tanner Vest, who will be a junior at Shady Spring, was fourth in the boys Junior Am. He finished at 7-over with days of 4- and 3-over.

Vest was fourth at the state tournament for the state champion Tigers.

In sixth at the Junior Am was Woodrow Wilson rising senior Zan Hill, who finished at 10-over. Hill was fourth in the state in Class AAA with an overall score of 161, which included a hole-in-one.

l l l

Shady Spring graduate and West Virginia-bound Todd Duncan competed at the U.S. Junior Amateur Monday and Tuesday at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.

After shooting a 10-over 82 Monday on the Dogwood Course, he wrapped up his round Tuesday with a 9-over on the Cardinal Course.

Duncan was a two-time state high school champion and Junior Amateur champion and two-time West Virginia Golf Association Boys Player of the Year.