Cook deserves England chance - McGrath

Essex seam bowler Sam Cook deserves a chance with England following the retirement of James Anderson, according to head coach Anthony McGrath.

Anderson, 41, has confirmed that the first Test against West Indies, starting on 10 July, will be his last as England look to rejuvenate their attack for the future.

Cook has taken 290 first-class wickets at a cost of under 20 runs each since making his debut in 2016.

"I don't think he can do any more - he's nothing else to prove in county cricket," McGrath told BBC Essex Sport.

"The overs he's bowled, the wickets he gets in different conditions, he's got wickets with the Kookaburra ball when no-one else could, he has done absolutely everything he can do - all he needs is a chance."

Rob Key, the managing director of England cricket, has described Cook as "so skilful" and he is currently the joint leading wicket-taker in Division One of the County Championship this season with 25 - alongside Essex team-mate Jamie Porter.

Cook said in March that he believed spending the winter playing in overseas white-ball tournaments had made him an even better bowler.

McGrath was in the England team when Anderson made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2003 and said it was "an amazing achievement that he's still playing at the top, top level".

He does not believe anyone else will come close to Anderson's 700 Test wickets for England or be able to play for the national side to a similar age - but said Porter is also worthy of consideration as a possible replacement.

"Jamie Porter was mentioned a few years ago and just missed out, probably because Jimmy and Stuart Broad were doing what they were doing," McGrath said.

"He's had a couple of quiet seasons, but last year, and the way he's started this year, Jamie's been back to his best and he's still young enough to play. He'll certainly be in the conversation.

"There are a lot of other good bowlers around the counties as well and I'm sure their coaches will be saying the same things as I am. I think it's exciting because it gives guys a chance to stand up and show they can do it at that level."