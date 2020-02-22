Cook carries Missouri St. over Loyola of Chicago 74-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Keandre Cook had 21 points as Missouri State defeated Loyola of Chicago 74-62 on Saturday.

Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Missouri State (14-15, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Isiaih Mosley added 11 points. Josh Hall had 10 points.

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for the Ramblers (19-10, 11-5), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Keith Clemons added 11 points. Cameron Krutwig had 11 points and three assists.

The Bears evened the season series against the Ramblers with the win. Loyola of Chicago defeated Missouri State 62-58 on Jan. 4. Missouri State plays Valparaiso on the road on Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago faces Drake at home on Tuesday.

