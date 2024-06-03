Conway scores but Scotland U21s lose in Turkey

Euro 2024 hopeful Tommy Conway's opener was not enough to steer Scotland Under-21s to victory as Turkey fought back to earn a friendly win.

Bristol City striker Conway, who is under consideration from Steve Clarke to replace the injured Lyndon Dykes in the senior squad, nodded in a deft header to give the Scots a 17th-minute lead in Istanbul.

But Turkey responded with a first-half equaliser from Bertug Yildirim before Enis Destan's header turned the game around.

Scot Gemmill's side pushed for an equaliser but ultimately fell to a first defeat in five games.

The young Scots complete their June double-header with a trip to face Austria on Friday, but it remains to be seen whether Conway will travel with the squad.

Following the senior side's Euros warm-up win over Gibraltar in Portugal, head coach Clarke said "he will have a little think about" a potential Dykes replacement on Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Clarke added Conway "has done great and he's certainly one that's at the front of my mind".