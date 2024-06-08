Conway makes grandad proud on Scotland debut

Tommy Conway says his grandfather will be looking down on him with pride after making his senior Scotland debut.

Drafted into the squad to ease an injury pile-up, the Bristol City striker was introduced off the bench in Friday's 2-2 draw at Hampden Park.

The 21-year-old had the opportunity to grab a late winner, but says he's saving his goals for the Euros while trying to comprehend his first bow on the international stage.

"It's surreal, it hasn't really sunk in yet," Conway told BBC Scotland.

"I know my Grandad will be looking down proud. My family are here as well, so a really proud day.

"Scott McTominay was asking my why I hadn't scored, but I said I'm saving them for next week.

"I'll be ready when called upon. To be going there is a big honour and when I get the opportunity I'm going to take it with both hands."