Conway, Gauld, Graham - Who might replace doubtful Dykes?

We asked you who Steve Clarke should draft into the Scotland squad if Lyndon Dykes is forced to miss out with injury after being stretchered off in training on Friday.

Here are some of your shouts:

Ali: If Dykes doesn't make it then Tommy Conway would be a good replacement. At 21, he's young & maybe lacks a bit experience, however he's played for the under 21s & played against good players there. Conway will be an asset to our arrack.

Calum: Clarke won't call anyone up but on, Lewis Morgan at New York Red Bulls should be looked at. If you're going like for like, Ross Stewart but he is just back from injury

Anon: I'd bring in Stewart.

Bert: Danny Armstrong from Kilmarnock. Great, versatile player.

Malcolm: Ryan Gauld can play striker, wide left, attacking mid. Cover for so many. He's a cool head and quick.

Michael: How about 23-goal Simon Murray?

Anon: Can I suggest Partick Thistle's Brian Graham?

James: MLS players Ryan Gauld and Lewis Morgan have been overlooked and we will struggle with the forward players selected.

Anon: Harvey Barnes to replace Dykes if he can be persuaded to play for Scotland. If not, then Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle has had a good season.

Anon: No one as we are over the limit of players anyway. So Ben Doak, who would have missed out, stays.