Conway has 'decision to make' on future - Manning

Bristol City striker Tommy Conway has got "a decision to make" over his future, according to head coach Liam Manning.

The 21-year-old, who has been the Robins' top scorer for the past two seasons, is yet to accept a new contract offer.

Somerset-born Conway, who came through the club's academy, will be in the final year of his contract next season.

"It's obviously not ideal for me. Tommy's got a decision to make," Manning told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We've made him a terrific offer as a club, I think it's the best place for him. I totally understand if someone's journey is going miles quicker than the team's then I understand the move.

"At the minute he's at the level where he's still being challenged. I think he's put in some good performances, I still think he's got a huge amount to do and improve which I'm sure he'd agree with."

Conway has been part of the Bristol City set-up since the age of seven and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign to the first team in the 2022-23 season.

Manning said he had had "numerous" discussions with Conway since he took over last November but accepted the decision was beyond his control.

"I think there's real danger sometimes people jump too early," Manning said.

"I think the biggest bit for me is we want him to stay... but at the same time we need a level of commitment to show that he's all in.

"Ultimately, the ball is in his court now a little bit and we'll have to see how that pans out."

Bristol City finished 11th in the Championship and Manning said any new signings would have to fit "within the parameters" of the club's budget.

"We need a 10, we need a nine and we need a winger," he said.

"In terms of depth, competition - we've got some really talented players in those areas already, [but] in terms of when you look at the balance of the group, the make up, having different profiles, I think it's quite important."