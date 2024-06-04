Conway called up by Scotland as Doak drops out

Tommy Conway has been called up to the provisional Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals following injuries to Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak.

Bristol City striker Conway scored in Scotland Under-21's 2-1 defeat by Turkey on Monday.

He will bolster Scotland's striking options after Dykes was ruled out the tournament having injured his ankle in training.

As the Scottish FA announced Conway's promotion to the senior squad, it also revealed Liverpool's Doak had been withdrawn.

The uncapped 18-year-old winger had not played for his club since picking up an injury in December.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke had hinted that 21-year-old Conway - who scored 10 goals in 39 appearances in the Championship in 2023-24 - was in contention after Monday's 2-0 win over Gibraltar.

Conway could be in contention for his senior debut as Scotland host Finland in Friday's final warm-up friendly before the competition in Germany.

Former Scotland forward Lee Miller told Tuesday's Scottish Football Podcast: "For me, it's a no-brainer.

"Bring him into the environment, see how he gets on with the players, see how he strikes up partnerships and relationships.

"These youngsters in the first team play with the safety catch off, they play with a freedom and they don't tense up.

"I think he'll get thrown in and I don't see why he shouldn't."

Dykes and Doak were included in an initial, 28-man squad that will be reduced to 26 before Scotland head to their training camp in Germany.