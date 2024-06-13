'Conway available for £300,000 amid Celtic link' - gossip

Should Celtic and Rangers retain their reported interest in Bristol City's Scotland striker Tommy Conway and look to sign the 21-year-old in a pre-contract deal in January, it would only cost them around £300,000 in cross-border compensation. (Football Scotland)

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney says that he will only fulfil his dream of a return to Celtic if he could replicate his previous form at that stage of his career. (The Athletic)

