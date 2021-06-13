Convincing Salem is back on top, captures Division 1 crown

Jun. 13—NASHUA — Thanks to a perfect blend, Salem softball is No. 1 again.

In more ways than one.

Behind the pitching of junior Madison Solt, the Blue Devils (20-1) captured their first Division 1 title since 2016 Saturday afternoon with a solid 5-1 victory over Concord and, according to Salem AD Scott Insinga, reached a national milestone.

"Salem has now won 19 softball state titles, which is more than any other school," said Insinga. "We were tied with a school from South Carolina."

Solt, who probably hasn't gotten enough credit this year, pitched a masterpiece for the win, allowing just four hits while striking out eight against a good-hitting Concord (17-3) club.

"That's probably the best I've pitched," said Solt. "I was really excited about the game more than nervous and everything was working. My rise ball up and in was probably my best pitch."

Solt's performance was not surprising to Salem coach Haley Chandler.

"She's amazing and she has been all year," said Chandler. "She's so mentally and physically tough and she knows what it takes."

Solt was part of that perfect blend, between experienced players and freshmen, that was instrumental not only in Salem's entire season but in the championship victory.

Of the experienced players, senior right fielder Madison Burns stood out. In the top of the first, she made a diving catch with a runner on base to save what would have clearly turned into at least one run for Concord.

Then, batting in the second spot, she had hits in both the first and second innings and scored twice as Salem scored three times in the initial frame and two more in the next.

Of her fielding gem and her two hits, Burns said that "probably the hits" were what she was proudest of. "I knew we needed them to help the team," she said.

Chandler wouldn't quibble with that but said that the catch "was a great way to set the tone for the game."

Story continues

As for the youngsters, freshmen Jen Olson and Addison Lucier were terrific as they have been throughout the playoffs.

Olson, the leadoff batter, was 3 for 3 Saturday, scoring runs in both of the first two innings and was 7 for 10 over the last three tourney games.

Lucier was 1 for 3 with two stolen bases and an RBI and was on base nine times in the last three games while hitting 7 for 11.

Olson finished the season hitting well over .500 while Lucier is almost right at .500.

"There's a lot of pressure (being leadoff) but I like it a lot," said Olson. "I think it's really important to start the game by getting on base."

In the bottom of the first, Olson led off with a single to center, Burns followed with a single to left. Lucier reached base on an error that resulted in Olson crossing the plate. Two batters later, Vania Moniz lashed a hit to center to drive in two more runs.

In the second, Olson and Burns got hits again with one out, the second scoring Olson on a throwing error. Lucier then lined a shot to right to score Burns with Salem's final run.

Concord did have runners on second and third in both the first and second innings. In the first, Solt got a strikeout to end the threat and, in the second, she had a strikeout and induced a soft fly ball to end the inning.

After that, Solt retired eight straight batters and 15 of the next 17, the only blemish being a solo homer by Elizabeth Blinn in the sixth that spoiled the shutout.

"It felt good to get those early runs but with this team, I know we're going to score runs and play good defense," said Solt.

When you add in championship pitching to the mixture, it's another perfect blend.

"The seniors were incredible leaders and the younger kids came to play," said Chandler. "I can't say enough about what the girls accomplished. This is an amazing feeling and I'm proud to be part of the Salem tradition."

Salem 5, Concord 1

Division 1 State Final

Concord (1): Delany Dufold lf 3-0-1, Alex Rosenberg p/dp 2-0-0, Grace MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Sarah Taylor ss 3-0-1, Elizabeth Blinn 3-1-1, Maddie Watcher dp/p 3-0-0, Lillian Rienstra c 2-0-0, Kyleigh Grey cf 3-0-1, Kennedy Ramos 2b 3-0-0, Olivia Crawford 3b 0-0-0. Totals 25-1-4

Salem (5): Jen Olson lf 3-2-3, Madison Burns rf 3-2-2, Addison Lucier ss 3-1-1, Sydney Emerson cf 3-0-1, Ava McNamara 3b 3-0-1, Vania Moniz 1b 3-0-1, Emerson Poulin dp 3-0-0, Brie Boucher 3-0-0, Kendall Migliorini 2b 3-0-0, Madison Solt p 0-0-0. Totals 27-5-9

RBI: C — Blinn; S — Moniz 2, Lucier 2

WP: Solt; LP: Rosenberg

Concord (17-3): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1

Salem (20-1): 3 2 0 0 0 0 x — 5

************************

"Salem has now won 19 softball state titles, which is more than any other school. We were tied with a school from South Carolina."

Salem AD Scott Insinga

"She (pitcher Madison Solt) is amazing and she has been all year."

Salem coach Haley Chandler