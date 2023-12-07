Conviction Picks: Week 14 fantasy football takes our analysts believe in the most

Our analysts reveal the fantasy football takes they have the most conviction for heading into Week 14 to help you feel better about the lineup decisions ahead. For more sit-start advice, check out our rankings hub.

Pair of Packers WRs can help you

I didn’t think I’d be saying this here in Week 14, but I’m trying to find ways to attach myself to the Jordan Love Packers offense. That’s how good he’s looked. What a world! I’d categorize Christian Watson as highly questionable going into this week after another hamstring issue. The Packers should want to play it safe with him and can feel comfortable with the other guys in their stable. Fantasy managers should also feel that same comfort.

Jayden Reed has 23 targets over the last four weeks and has three total touchdowns. The Packers have been intentional about getting the ball in his hands with five rush attempts on top of his receiving work. Reed looks like a future star out there and has brought so much juice to this offense. I love him as a start against the Giants. If you’re in a pinch or a deep league, don’t overlook Dontayvion Wicks, who can take some of Watson’s outside receiver reps. This guy knows how to get open and is averaging 9.6 yards after the catch per reception in his last three games, per Fantasy Points Data. His early Reception Perception data is promising. I think this guy can play, too. — Matt Harmon

Saquon Barkley will be Week 14's top RB

Barkley exits the bye week as a 6.5-point underdog against Green Bay. There’s no better matchup for fantasy RBs the last two months than the Packers. Green Bay has allowed the most yards and points per game to the position during that span. Last week, we watched Isiah Pacheco have his best game as a pro against the Packers, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and totaling 110 yards on the ground.

Barkley's role remains elite. He ranks third in RB usage this season, averaging 22.9 opportunities per game. This has only continued with Tommy DeVito under center. In two games with DeVito, Barkley has seen 87% of the snaps and earned 22.7 opportunities per game. Expect another heavy workload in a positive matchup in Week 14. Barkley will finish as the overall RB1 this week. — Sal Vetri

Bears lose, Fields' managers win

Hopefully we can all agree that the Chicago Bears, coming off a scintillating 12-10 Monday night win over the Vikings, are the NFL’s hottest and buzziest team. It is my distinct pleasure to report that Justin Fields is going to keep the good times rolling in Week 14, as he is headed for a top-three positional finish. Chicago gets a home date with Detroit, a team that’s allowed 30.3 PPG over the past four weeks and recently gave up 104 rushing yards to Fields himself. The Lions have given up the fifth-most passing touchdowns and fifth-most rushing yards to opposing QBs, so this is definitely a premium matchup.

I’m not actually predicting a Bears win here, as I am not delusional. But Fields should be a lock to deliver a healthy point total. — Andy Behrens

Get ready for Keaton Mitchell season

Mitchell led Baltimore’s backfield in snaps, routes, carries and yards during the Ravens’ last game and could see the rookie bump following the team’s bye. His snap rate has increased every game he’s played throughout the year, while Gus Edwards’ fell to 26% in Week 12. Mitchell has the same number of breakaway runs (four) this season as Josh Jacobs on 191 fewer carries. The diminutive back isn’t going to become a workhorse (and his YPC is sure to regress), and Edwards remains the favorite at the goal-line. But Mitchell is an explosive runner who can be a difference maker given 15 touches or so. The Ravens are 7.5-point home favorites this week in a game that could feature ugly weather, so Mitchell’s run as this year’s “fantasy league-winner” starts Sunday. — Dalton Del Don

Davante Adams will feast vs. Vikings

Adams has one game this season with 100-plus yards. Let that sink in for a second. This is still one of the most talented wide receivers in the game, but circumstances have not been in his favor. While the Raiders have had their share of chaos at the quarterback position — get in line — Adams had seen a steady diet of targets before the Raiders went on bye last week. He drew 33 targets in three games, where he registered receiving yardages of 86, 82 and 74 against the Jets, Dolphins and Chiefs. All are solid-to-great against the pass. The Vikings are far away from those teams as far as prowess against the pass, as they’re 23rd in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. D.J. Moore went for 114 receiving yards against the Vikings in Week 11, the fourth receiver to hit triple digits this season. Adams is going to make it five. — Jorge Martin

Opportunity to trust Garrett Wilson

Zach Wilson is back in our lives, a move no one was clamoring for. But Wilson at least locks in on Garrett Wilson, and Houston's secondary is a gettable matchup. I realize Garrett Wilson managers have been melancholy all year, dreaming of what might have been; the dream died on the opening drive of the season. And the New York offense has a frustrating touchdown allergy, which might not be cured until next year. Nonetheless, I'll fire up Wilson as a lower-end WR2 this week. The targets should be there, some of them even on target. — Scott Pianowski