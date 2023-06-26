Converting downs, not running the ball, key to resting Cowboys defense

For his first three seasons as Dallas Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy ceded play-calling duties to Kellen Moore. The carry-over OC was regarded as one of the top minds in the league and consistently had the Cowboys ranked in the NFL’s top tier in nearly all offensive metrics.

But when the 2022 season came to a close, McCarthy decided he needed to take control of things. With the big picture in mind, McCarthy bid his coordinator farewell and offered up one of the most infamous quotes of the offseason, pledging to help his stout defense.

“I’ve been where Kellen has been, McCarthy said. “Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up but I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. Think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you’re a little more in tune.”

A funny thing happened on the way to the postseason last year. After losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury in Week 1, the Cowboys inexplicably won football games. What seemed like a guaranteed death sentence at the time, turned out a non-factor when all was said and done. To the surprise of many, the Cowboys went 4-1 with Prescott out.

Was Prescott’s replacement, Cooper Rush, a diamond in the rough? Did Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore rise above by building brilliant game plans? Or did Dan Quinn and the defense carry the load?

Looking at the numbers, it’s clear neither Rush nor the offense was the answer. During that time, Rush’s success rate was 21st at 43.5%, his EPA/P (expected points added per play) was 14th at 0.047, and his CPOE (completion percentage over expected) was 29th at -7.1.

Between Weeks 2 through Week 6, the Cowboys offense produced a negative EPA (-0.008/p) with a success rate of just 42.4 percent.

Quinn’s defensive unit was top-five in EPA/p and success rate. They provided impact play after impact play and proved to be the true difference between 2022 and the previous times Dallas had lost their QB1.

When Prescott returned, it was the best of both worlds. The offense posted huge numbers (despite being severely thin at WR) and the defense bucked all odds by once again leading the NFL in turnovers.

But despite the individual unit success, the result was the same – the Cowboys stumbled down the stretch and in the playoffs.

McCarthy seemingly looked at his battered and bruised defense and determined if he wanted to get over the hump as a team, he needed to change the priorities of the offense.

Face Value

The Cowboys finished 2022 as one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL so the idea of being more run-heavy in 2023 is hard to believe. Perhaps it’s the specific moments when the Cowboys will call more running plays that McCarthy is referring to?

The first offensive series after a long defensive stand may be handled differently than an offensive series coming out of halftime. McCarthy may want to call a methodical attack when he knows his defense needs extra time to recharge on the sideline.

At face value, such an idea makes sense. But in reality, it doesn’t work that neatly.

Converting downs

If an offense wants to take time off the clock, the goal has to be to convert downs. And the best way to convert downs is to do what the offense does best. Running for the sake of running doesn’t do much good if it doesn’t result in success. The same goes for passing.

Three runs and a punt are going take generally the same amount of time as three passes and a punt. The game clock might keep running but that doesn’t mean the defensive players will see any extra rest in between possessions as a result.

Each play, whether it’s a run or a pass, is ruled by a play clock. Unless the offense scores a fresh set of downs, it doesn’t matter what the play-call is.

The offense has to focus on converting downs if it’s rest for the defense they seek.

What plays convert downs for the Cowboys

Based on Weeks 7 through Week 18 of 2022, the Cowboys were successful passing 52.5 percent of the time compared to just 40.5 percent when they ran the ball. Passing also delivered significantly higher returns in EPA by 0.192 (per rbsdm).

Based on last season, the Cowboys should have been passing more often on the possessions their defense needed rest. Running would have resulted in less converted downs and less time for rest.

Since Prescott joined the team in 2016, that reality has held true. The passing game has consistently outperformed the running game with Prescott under center.

What the future holds

Based on the past, the Cowboys should not have been running more on possessions McCarthy wanted to rest his defense but that doesn’t automatically hold true for the future.

Teams like the Ravens and 49ers have been known to have more efficient running games than passing games from time to time so nothing can be ruled out for Dallas in 2023.

Where McCarthy can make some easy gains in rest is by slowing the tempo. McCarthy and his new OC Brian Schottenheimer have spoken of their desire to be fast on offense but that likely refers to the speed of individual players or maybe even <pause for dramatic effect> the use of motion.

The past three seasons with Moore calling plays, the Cowboys have been top-2 in plays per minute. As discussed previously, it’s going to be hard for McCarthy to even duplicate that, let alone improve on it.

Willfully slowing down the time in between plays would give more rest to the defense, regardless of whether the series converts.

Conclusion

McCarthy wants his offense to play a complementary brand of football for his defense. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. But unless the Dallas offense suddenly flips the script and becomes more efficient running than passing, his prescribed remedy isn’t going to work.

Based on all previous data, the Cowboys should realize fairly early on their passing game is their best way to score points and to convert downs. Taking more time in between plays to slow the tempo will also help provide rest for defense.

Running the ball in order to rest the defense is only effective if the Cowboys can convert downs because conversions are key to resting the Dallas defense.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire