Converse Skater Alexis Sablone Is Getting a Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker Collaboration

Pro skater Alexis Sablone has revealed an apparent collaboration between Nike SB and Converse.

The Converse skater is the focal point an exchange underneath the Nike corporate umbrella, of which Converse has been a part since 2003, as she posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday revealing her Converse AS-1 Pro model and the Nike SB Dunk Low united by a scaly texture, wear-away upper and the same shade of purple.

The Nike SB Dunk Low starts with a white leather base and features green suede overlays with a fairly large scale treatment. As suggested by the sand paper bits strewn alongside the sneakers, these overlays can be scuffed to reveal a purple shade underneath.

The accompanying AS-1 Pro is more white forward for its leather upper, which also takes on less extreme proportions in its scales, but can be worn away to reveal purple underneath. Purple suede is also used for Converse’s Chevron logo and small paneling near the heel.

Nike SB previously linked up with another Nike subsidiary last year, as the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” was one of the most hyped sneakers of 2023.

Sablone, who has a masters degree in architecture from MIT, was more involved in the design of the AS-1 Pro than usual for an athlete’s signature shoe. Gender never crossed her mind throughout the process, and the genderless sneaker has been a hit since launching nearly a year ago.

No release details have been revealed yet for Alexis Sablone’s Nike SB Dunk Low and Converse AS-1 Pro duo, but there’s a good chance the sneakers drop around the time of the Paris Olympics, where Sablone will be the coach of the U.S. skate team. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

