A conversation with Jaeden Jackson about Auburn football

Jaeden Jackson is one of the many players throughout the state of Alabama that is looking to make a college team better in the 2023 recruiting class.

Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 275-pound defensive lineman that transferred to Andalusia for his senior season.

His connections to Auburn have been primarily through former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and former defensive line coach Nick Eason. Both are no longer with the program. Still, Jackson wants to be a part of the conversation when it comes to the Auburn Tigers.

Jackson spoke with Auburn Wire and was generous enough to answer a few questions about his recruitment.

How do you think you will be used at the next level?

I think I will be used as a 3, 4, or 5 tech guy because I can play inside and out also handle double teams with part of the training I have had and experience of being double-teamed 90% of the time.

What traits stand out when you watch yourself on film?

Three-star Alabama DL Jaeden Jackson made a tour of in-state schools Alabama, Auburn and UAB over the weekend. @RWrightRivals caught up with him to talk about the trips: https://t.co/fAzNIhMbtY pic.twitter.com/LTL52RF10O — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2021

What stands out the most for me are my hands and how powerful I am by some underestimating me and my abilities. I keep my hands very active and my feet which is my motor going especially coming off the ball and registering the opposing team’s cadence.

What kind of player are you to coach?

The player that I am to coach is another coach on the field and off the field I’m a leader. I can lead with smack talking and I can lead with getting after it. I’m a learner I love to gather and engrave information that helps me and my team win.

What’s has your recruitment process looked like?

My recruitment is been a great blessing still looking for Coach Harsin to call text or DM me I’ll even take an email right now but my recruitment has gone well. I’ve connected with some great coaches during this process.

How do you view Auburn?

I grew up a Florida State fan but have always loved everything about the Auburn, home of War Eagle Nation. I could watch that Eagle soaring pregame tradition over and over again. It’s one of the loudest stadiums in American. The fans are great there.

What have his conversations with Auburn looked like?

My only connection was with Coach Bobo and Coach Eason and my luck has been thin there because they are both no longer there. So hopefully Coach Harsin reaches out to a hungry 2023 defensive lineman that’s ready to get after it.

