Did Steelers get robbed of momentum-changing blocked field goal touchdown by offside penalty?

The Pittsburgh Steelers appears to have given their offense a boost with a game-changing special-teams play on Sunday.

Then the referees stepped in and overturned it. But were they right?

The Green Bay Packers were leading the Steelers, 14-10, in the waning moments of the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers got the Packers into field-goal range, and Mason Crosby came on for what was a 31-yard try to extend the lead to seven points.

But two Steelers, Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick, appeared to get great jumps off the snap, and Fitzpatrick came crashing in with the block on Crosby's try — and then Fitzpatrick ran the ball back 75 yards for a touchdown and apparent Steelers lead, shocking the Lambeau Field crowd.

But hang on. Haden was flagged for a back-breaking offsides penalty. Crosby was given a second, shorter try, and he made it, giving the Packers a 17-10 halftime lead.

Was it a good call? You decide.

Boy, that is very close. But the more we watch it, the more it looked as if Haden and Fitzpatrick timed up the snap incredibly well. If they truly were offsides, it might have to be determined by the Cal Tech physics department or some other smart group of people.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remained stoic when the call was announced and the replay shown on the big screen. It will be interesting to hear how postgame reaction to what essentially was a 10-point swing in a crucial time — right before Rodgers and the Packers' offense got the ball back on the first possession of the third quarter.

We are going to chalk this one up as some really, really bad luck for the Steelers and a lucky break for the Packers.