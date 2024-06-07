Controversy over Oakland A’s future home games’ location

(KRON) — Missteps and confusion have plagued the Oakland A’s since announcing their move to Las Vegas. Now another controversy over just how many home games they will play in that new — still-to-be-built and still-to-be-finance — stadium.

“This is actually extremely normal. What is shocking me is, again, how clumsy all this seems in public,” said former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

Samson is talking about the latest controversy surrounding the A’s new stadium in Las Vegas. In its lease agreement, the A’s have proposed playing several home games outside of Vegas.

“It’s totally normal to have that in a lease agreement or in a non-relocation agreement,” Samson said.

But Samson added the A’s created a mountain out of a molehill by requesting as many as seven out of Vegas home games when four is more appropriate. He also called out A’s President Dave Kaval for telling a Nevada newspaper playing home games elsewhere helps build the team’s brand and attract players.

“It is beyond comprehension how he responded to this. I really can’t figure out what the business strategy is what the PR strategy is,” Samson said. “When this provision came up. All you have to do is be honest and say, of course, Oakland, Vegas as one of 30 teams has to be available to play games internationally. So we have to work that into the lease, period, and that literally would be the end of the discussion.”

“You’re taking games away from your public and you haven’t even played there yet. I don’t know what the logic is,” said former A’s executive Andy Dolich.

Dolich says whatever the intent, the A’s have made a bad PR move especially when it comes to attracting new fans in Las Vegas.

“What people are reading. Those that might not be big baseball fans is you’re taking money away from us,” Dolich said. “Or more importantly, you’re taking games away from us. Don’t you want us to support your team? Don’t you want us to become engaged in all of your activities, but you’re going someplace else?”

The A’s have already announced once their lease expires in Oakland this year, they’ll play at a minor league ballpark in Sacramento until their new Vegas stadium is built. Some have suggested the home game controversy is a way to tank the Vegas deal, but the A’s deny that, and baseball insiders say that’s unlikely.

“Here’s how you tank the deal. You don’t do the deal. It’s not as though they’ve got anything signed,” Samson said. “You don’t need to take an active step in negotiating to make it look like that the other side’s unreasonable or you’re unreasonable. You just call a press conference and say it didn’t work out. We’re not moving to Vegas.

The A’s maintain it’s not unusual to ask for as many as seven home games to be played elsewhere. Again, baseball insiders say it is, and they say it’s likely the stadium authority will only grant them four of those every other year.

