Controversy over Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer and players' COVID-19 vaccine status

The NFL Players Association is launching an investigation into Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer made headlines when he said COVID-19 vaccinations were taken into consideration when deciding who would make the team’s final 53-man roster. CBS Sports HQ senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones joined CBSN to discuss.

