Controversy at Big 12 title game contest leads to multiple $100,000 scholarship winners

Some eagle-eyed TV viewers helped turn the runner-up in Dr Pepper's annual halftime contest at the Big 12 championship game into a $100,000 scholarship winner.

While Texas and Oklahoma State were in their locker rooms at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, students Gavin White of Ohio State and Ryan Georgian of Penn faced off to see who could toss more footballs into a hole in a giant Dr Pepper can.

Georgian emerged as the winner after a second tiebreaker round. However, viewers on social media noticed an apparent scoring error in the first tiebreaker that should have given the win to White.

Are these Big 12 refs? The Dr. Pepper Halftime toss - watch the guy on the left get credit for 6 after only nailing 5. pic.twitter.com/fYwUoElxOv — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) December 2, 2023

Even before Texas ultimately won the game, the soft drink company headed off the bubbling controversy by announcing both participants would receive the grand prize due to the "on-field technical error."

"As such, Dr Pepper will recognize both finalists as grand prize winners with both receiving the 100k award in tuition," the company said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dr Pepper awards two $100K prizes due to error at Big 12 title game