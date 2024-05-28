Controversial umpire Angel Hernandez set to retire from MLB immediately: reports

Longtime controversial umpire Angel Hernandez is calling it a career, according to multiple reports. The 62-year-old has worked his last game in MLB as the home plate umpire at Guaranteed Rate Field in the Chicago White Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Hernandez’s retirement is likely music to players, fans and coaches around the league as he never received raving reviews during his time as an umpire.

“I don’t understand why he’s doing these games. He’s always bad. He’s a bad umpire,” said CC Sabathia after Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS between the Yankees and Red Sox.

“Angel was horrible,” added Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez on TBS after the same game. “Don’t get me going on Angel now. Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel. It doesn’t matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball, he’s as bad as there is.”

Hernandez became a full-time MLB Umpire in 1993 and his career was one for the books. The Cuban-American filed a lawsuit against MLB claiming racial discrimination when he was not selected to be an Umpire in the World Series and various other big games. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2021.

“Hernandez has failed to establish a statistically significant disparity between the promotion rates of white and minority umpires,” the court said in their decision. “MLB has provided persuasive expert evidence demonstrating that, during the years at issue, the difference in crew chief promotion rates between white and minority umpires was not statistically significant. Hernández offers no explanation as to why MLB’s statistical evidence is unreliable.”

