Controversial replay review decision leads to Georgia TD against Florida

What good is instant replay if officials can’t overturn a catch that was a pretty clear incompletion?

The SEC officiating crew assigned to Saturday’s game between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia upheld a third-down catch by Georgia’s Lawrence Cager in the second quarter that was obviously an incompletion.

Take a look at the replay. Cager clearly bobbles the ball as it hits the ground. It’s an incomplete pass.

It's obvious that Lawrence Cager needed the ground to help secure this catch.

It was not an incomplete pass to the officials reviewing the play. Somehow, the call stood after a replay review. And it had a four-point consequence for Florida. Jake Fromm threw a touchdown to Dominick Blaylock three plays later.

Former NFL official Terry McAuley, currently a rules analyst for NBC, agreed on Twitter after the play that the catch should not have stood on the field.

Receiver never gains control prior to the ball touching the ground. This is an incomplete pass. https://t.co/Lso4CzAv76 — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) November 2, 2019

And as you can imagine, Florida coach Dan Mullen was incredulous when it was announced the catch stood.

Had the pass been rightly ruled incomplete, Georgia would have attempted a field goal. That kick would have given the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. Instead, the lead moved to a two-possession game at 10-0.

While Florida responded on its next drive for a field goal, a 6-3 deficit is much more palatable than a 10-3 one.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

