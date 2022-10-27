Controversial rapper Kanye West's Donda Academy won't play in Fort Myers, Florida, basketball tournament

The Culligan City of Palms Classic won't be hosting Kanye West's Donda Academy as part of its 49th annual tournament in December at Suncoast Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Southern California academy has closed following the criticism over the rappers series of antisemitic comments he's made in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Kentucky's Play-By-Play Classic announced it was rescinding Donda Academy's invitation to play in its basketball tournament, scheduled for Dec. 11, five days before the City of Palms begins.

A statement on its Twitter account explaining its decision said in part "Kanye's words and actions violate our values as a company and a country, and what we seek to ensure at all of our events – a spirit of diversity, sportsmanship, inclusion, equity, and mutual respect."

The Doves featured a pair of nationally ranked seniors in 6-foot-2 point guard Robert Dillingham (No. 5 ESPN), a Kentucky commit, and 6-foot-8 forward JJ Taylor (No. 12 ESPN).

Donda's basketball team, which played a national schedule in its debut season last fall, predates the Simi Valley, Calif. private school itself, which just opened in September. According to its website, the school's mission is "to be a reflection of God's glory in the world."

This week, both the Gap and Adidas announced they were cutting ties with Ye because of his antisemitic comments. Two pro athletes, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, also said they were parting ways with Donda Sports, Ye's marketing agency.

