Controversial pass interference call has injured 49ers angry on Twitter

Controversial PI call leads to Packers TD, has 49ers upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers brought another bad break for the 49ers' ailing defense.

Packers wideout Davante Adams, who already had beaten the 49ers' secondary for a difficult touchdown grab on Green Bay's first drive, drew a pass interference penalty on cornerback Jason Verrett, setting the Packers up with first and goal at the one-yard line.

The Packers were given a 1st down at the 1 after a flag was called on this 3rd down play. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/YWsryuKYwd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2020

The call was made despite the ball appearing to be uncatchable for Adams, as this screenshot from the broadcast seems to indicate.

They definitely don’t understand what an uncatchable ball is this year. pic.twitter.com/QoWwLbDEzE — Kevin Cournan (@CournNuts) November 6, 2020

Several of the many 49ers out of Thursday night's game with injuries were not happy about the call on their teammate Verrett.

HORRIBLE HORRIBLE HORRIBLE — RB 3000 (@superblair) November 6, 2020

The Packers eventually capped the drive off with this touchdown pass to a wide-open Marcedes Lewis, who seemed to slip past the entire 49ers defense.

A depleted unit will try to rally in the second half to slow down the high-flying Packers offense, as Rodgers tosses his second touchdown of the first 30 minutes.