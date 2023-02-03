Controversial officiating call costs Demario Davis a win at Pro Bowl dodgeball game

Our guy @Demario__Davis had the NFC Dodgeball game won for the defense, then a late call by the refs disqualified him because they said his game-winning throw hit Saquon in the face 👀#ProBowlSkills | 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/l4lURL5388 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2023

The New Orleans Saints just can’t escape last-minute officiating gaffes. Linebacker Demario Davis earned his first-ever trip to the Pro Bowl Games this season, and he was put in a big spot during one of the event’s first highlights: the NFC Dodgeball game, in which Davis made the final throw.

He beamed New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the head with a dart that would have won the game for the NFC defense — it’s a miracle Barkley’s bucket hat didn’t go sailing away. But the referees said Davis illegally hit Barkley in the face, which led to his disqualification and instead a win for the NFC offense.

But it made for terrific content, with an instant reaction from the crowd and Davis’s teammate Cameron Jordan cheering him on after what they thought was the game-winning throw. Ah well. They’ll have other opportunities to shine in upcoming events like the flag football game on Sunday.

The final throw in the NFC Dodgeball game: Did @Demario__Davis deserve to be disqualified for this throw? Thoughts @BenStiller?#ProBowlGames | 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/GaHFXmQobI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2023

