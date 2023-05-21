Controversial Michigan football hire has resigned from post

The only Schembechler in Schembechler Hall will remain the name.

Last week, it was announced that the multi-decade NFL scout Shemy Schembechler, son of legendary former Michigan football head coach Bo Schembechler, would be hired as the assistant director of recruiting. But his hire had come under increasing fire and scrutiny in recent days. Twitter users had uncovered a series of controversial likes on the platform, and thus there was palpable backlash from many in the fan base.

On Saturday, his tenure was announced as short-lived, as reports surfaced that indicated that Schembechler is no longer with the program in his new role.

Shemy Schembechler, who announced earlier this week he was hired as assistant recruiting director, has resigned after a litany of insensitive social media comments and likes — statement tonight from Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel pic.twitter.com/ByQXv20aJG — angelique (@chengelis) May 20, 2023

Via the statement:

Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff, and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Jim Harbaugh, J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach

More on this story as it develops.

More Uncategorized!

Michigan football OC Sherrone Moore says the past two years of offensive line dominance is 'the standard' Michigan football makes final three for elite top LB target Michigan football extends 2024 class with 15th commit

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire