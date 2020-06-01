Controversial host Jason Whitlock is out at Fox Sports

Jason Whitlock is done at Fox Sports.

The network announced the news Monday afternoon.

“Friday was Jason Whitlock’s last day with Fox Sports,” a network statement provided to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reads. “We thank Jason for all of his hard work and dedication to the network, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The statement confirmed an earlier report from Outkick the Coverage, which reported that Whitlock was out after he didn’t appear on the air Monday.

Contract talks reportedly broke down

The Post reports that the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement on a new deal after Whitlock’s contract expired. Whitlock’s show “Speak for Yourself” will continue without him as the network seeks a replacement, according to the report. Former NFL player and ESPN host Marcellus Wiley co-hosted the show alongside Whitlock.

What’s next for Whitlock, 53, is unclear. The Post reports that he may look to start his own media business.

Jason Whitlock will no longer host FS1's "Speak for Yourself." (AP Photo/John Amis)

Whitlock’s time at Fox, ESPN

Whitlock joined FS1 in 2016 to co-host “Speak for Yourself” alongside fellow former ESPN personality Colin Cowherd before Cowherd left the show. Whitlock made the move from his second stint at ESPN that ended with a failure to launch “The Undefeated,” a website focused on the intersection of sports and race.

The Undefeated eventually launched without Whitlock after several years of delays after he was tabbed as the site’s founding editor.

In addition to his multiple stints at ESPN and Fox Sports, Whitlock made his name as reporter and columnist for the Kansas City Star from 1994-2010.

Whitlock became known in recent years for his appearances on Fox News that included appearances with Tucker Carlson and criticizing ESPN for being too political.

He recently drew criticism for equating LeBron James’ commentary on the Ahmaud Arbery shooting as “Twitter trolling” in an effort appear more outspoken than Michael Jordan.

