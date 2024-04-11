Controversial football player OJ Simpson in images through the years

O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Round 1 of the 88th Masters is begins today. Stick here for live updates throughout the day.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee introduced a legislative proposal this month that would expand the abilities of a football support staff, permitting all staff members to provide players instruction.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest comments from Nick Saban on NIL and the future of college sports. Dellenger described what the scene was like at the congressional roundtable discussion that Saban was at and how people reacted to his headline worthy comments.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
It's not too late for Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti to back off from their absurd demands that threaten to uproot college sports.
Clark and Bueckers have been the centers of attention since stepping foot on their respective campuses. They may have to go through each other to win it all this year.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.