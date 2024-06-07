Controversial Ex Inter Milan Star Declares ‘I’ve Always Made The Right Choice’ As Napoli & AC Milan Rumours Swirl

Controversial Ex Inter Milan Star Declares ‘I’ve Always Made The Right Choice’ As Napoli & AC Milan Rumours Swirl

Controversial former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku feels that he’s “always made the right choice” as far as his history of transfers.

The 30-year-old spoke to Belgian outlet HLN, via FCInterNews. He also hinted that he would be open to a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

This summer, Lukaku is likely to be on the move yet again.

The Belgian spent the season just gone with Roma.

However, Lukaku was only on loan at the Giallorossi. And he will return to his parent club Chelsea with the loan deal expiring.

The Blues are hardly likely to keep Lukaku, however. Therefore, either another loan or a permanent transfer is likely on the cards.

Last summer’s loan to Chelsea followed a high-profile transfer soap opera which saw Lukaku seemingly on the verge of a permanent move to Inter, before everything collapsed.

The reason for this collapse was that Lukaku had reportedly been negotiating with Juventus behind the Nerazzurri’s back.

This time around, there are yet more Serie A clubs reportedly interested in signing Lukaku.

Napoli are reportedly aiming to reunite the Belgian with Antonio Conte, with whom he worked successfully for two seasons at Inter.

And then there have also been transfer links to Inter’s city rivals AC Milan.

Ex Inter Striker Romelu Lukaku: “I’ve Always Made The Right Choice”

Of his future, Lukaku said that “I’ve already understood what’s going to happen.”

“A lot of people like to talk. Maybe because I don’t have an official agent.”

“But I’ll decide,” the Belgian said.

“Every time I’ve ever decided to stay or leave, it turned out to be the right choice,” Lukaku argued. “Due to a number of factors.”

“For example, my relationship with the coach.”

“If it’s not working anymore, why stay together?” Lukaku hinted at the reason for why he didn’t stay at Inter last season.

As far as the best coach that he’s worked with, Lukaku named “Antonio Conte.”

As far as his links to the Saudi Pro League last summer, Lukaku said that “For two days in a row I was thinking, ‘I’m going there. No, I’m not going.'”

“Everyone went there after that,” the 30-year-old continued.

“The level there will only increase,” Lukaku said of the Saudi top flight.

“The infrastructure still has to be improved. But the top European clubs know that Saudi Arabia is coming.”

“You can already see it in boxing, in golf, in Formula One,” Lukaku argued.