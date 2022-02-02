Controversial embellishment call hurts Sharks in OT loss vs. Lightning

Embellishment call hurts Sharks in OT loss vs. Lightning originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After hanging around for three periods against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Sharks capped off their road trip with an overtime loss.

Losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime, San Jose was not happy with a controversial embellishment call on Timo Meier with 2:06 remaining in the extra period.

Boughner wasn't happy after Timo was called for embellishment, costing the Sharks a power play chance.



The Lightning won 39 seconds later on a Victor Hedman goal

Head coach Bob Boughner, who was visibly frustrated after the call, wasn't pleased with the officiating on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena.

“There’s a few things that I didn’t really like tonight … but we battled through it, found a way to get a power-play goal ourselves," Boughner told reporters after the game. "But at that time of the game you work so hard to get to that position and you get a scoring chance and I thought we were going on the power play, I was actually shocked to see it even up. That’s how it goes, we had to work through it and we just didn’t find it in overtime.”

Embellishment -- or in Meier's case, diving -- was called after a tripping penalty was whistled on Lightning defender Ryan McDonagh.

Despite the frustrating loss, the Sharks end a gauntlet of a four-game road trip with their heads held high after impressive efforts against the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and the Lightning.

“We knew it was going to be a tough trip," Brent Burns said postgame. "I think it was five games in a row there against pretty good teams. I think for the most part all year we’ve grinded and worked for each other. It’s just tough, close to getting two points in a couple games there. It’s going to be that way, just grind every night and push for each other and try to play a clean game and work for each other and for the most part we’ve been keeping games pretty tight. We need two points though, so it’s always frustrating.”

“This whole road trip was gutsy from our team," Sharks captain Logan Couture echoed. "Every night we competed with four really good teams in the Eastern Conference, four teams that are near the top of the league. We were in every game. Had that lead in Florida, tied late with Carolina and then tonight could have gone either way as well. We’ve been missing some big parts of our team throughout this trip as well with Erik [Karlsson] and Mario [Ferraro] coming back tonight. Just a gutsy effort all around.”

The Sharks will return to SAP Center for a three-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Las Vegas Golden Knights before heading back out on the road against the Islanders in New York.