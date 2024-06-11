The controversial condition that would see Mats Hummels stay at Borussia Dortmund

According to Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzić is a key factor behind Mats Hummels’ decision to leave this summer.

As previously reported, Hummels’ contract is set to expire at the end of this month. However, despite having the option to discuss a potential new deal with Die Schwarzgelben, it has become clear that the 35-year-old is looking to depart the Westfalenstadion.

If Hummels is to leave this summer, then the 35-year-old would be open to a move to Serie A, with AC Milan and Juventus showing interest. The 2014 World Cup winner would not be interested in departing for the MLS or for Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, there is one condition under which Hummels would consider staying in Dortmund. As stated in the report, should BvB part ways with Terzić, the former Bayern Munich defender would be open to remaining at the club.

As well as this, it is understood that Hummels has communicated his feelings towards Terzić internally. Nonetheless, the Champions League runners-up have no intention of dismissing Terzić this summer, but how did their relationship become so sour?

What has happened between Mats Hummels and Edin Terzić?

Over the course of the seasons, the relationship between Hummels and Terzić has gradually become worse. The defender has repeatedly questioned Terzić’s tactics, even coming out and stating that he “was furious” as no Dortmund side should “play like that” regarding the club’s defeat to Stuttgart in April.

Hummels continued to openly explain how he does not agree with Terzić’s ideas, which was just before Dortmund’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. While it is not just the 35-year-old who feels this way in the Dortmund dressing room, he is thus far the only player to openly air his frustrations.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Hummels will remain at Dortmund beyond this summer. Nevertheless, should BvB have a change of heart regarding their head coach, then a renewal is not off the table.

GGFN | Will Shopland