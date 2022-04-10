Controversial comments on Dwayne Haskins' death by Adam Schefter, Gil Brandt called out

ESPN's Adam Schefter was one of the first to relay the death of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday, but in noting the 24-year-old's passing Schefter also said that Haskins was a standout in college before "struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL."

That commentary on Haskins' professional career was not well received.

Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline was particularly incensed, calling Schefter a clown. "A son, teammate and significant other was lost and that’s what you have to say…" Hartline tweeted.

Former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones said he was praying for Haskins' family and suggested a revision for Schefter's tweet that read: "How about 'Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away.' "

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Schefter's post was "lame" and wondered how the reporter could "look in the mirror and smile at yourself," while former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant offered that it reflected an all-too-common mindset.

"Athletes, for the record.. the (expletive that Schefter), wrote that’s how a lot of people view us," tweeted Bryant. "We ain’t (expletive) but entertainment!"

Even an ESPN alum took aim at Schefter's comments.

"Dwayne Haskins' family deserves an apology. They don't need to hear about his professional "struggles" on the same morning of his untimely death," said Josina Anderson.

Dwayne Haskins' family deserves an apology. They don't need to hear about his professional "struggles" on the same morning of his untimely death. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 9, 2022

Schefter eventually deleted his tweet and substituted this: "Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3."

But Schefter was not the only one making controversial comments Saturday.

What did Gil Brandt say about Dwayne Haskins?

Former Super Bowl-winning executive for the Cowboys and Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, 90, made several poorly received remarks on a satellite radio broadcast.

This is the mind of racist person! “LIVING TO BE DEAD”. So, he deserved this to happen because he left school early and wanted to celebrate his NFL Draft Night with his family. This makes me cry because people have this mindset of him. https://t.co/Jmx6aHkliy — Dre'Mont Jones (@TheOfficial_80) April 9, 2022

"He was a guy that was living to be dead," Brandt said of Haskins, adding, "it was always something" with the quarterback.

"Maybe if he stayed in school a year," Brandt suggested, "he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

Former Buckeye Darron Lee called for Brandt to be removed from the Hall of Fame as a result.

Fellow former Buckeye Dre'Mont Jones, now with the Broncos, found Brandt's comments tainted by racism. "So, he deserved this to happen because he left school early," Jones added rhetorically. "This makes me cry because people have this mindset of him."

Cam Heyward, a standout defensive lineman at OSU who was a teammate of Haskins with the Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted at Brandt, saying, “I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now.”

And the man who caught many of Haskins passes as a Buckeye, Parris Campbell, wrote, after originally sharing an expletive, "There’s no way you say something like this in this moment. all the people grieving right now.. and this is what you say?"

Given the backlash, Brandt eventually apologized."

This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 9, 2022

