Controversial college basketball player still on the court
ABC News’ Phil Lipof reports on how college basketball star Brandon Miller’s road to the NBA is complicated by the controversy surrounding a deadly shooting involving a former teammate.
At least one No. 1 seed had made the Elite Eight in every men's NCAA tournament until 2023.
Alabama's NCAA tournament run has come to an end.
Darrion Trammell sparked the SDSU offense while the Aztecs defense did the rest.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Here's a look at the tee times and matchups for the Round of 16 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
L.A. Times readers express dissatisfaction with UCLA's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA's Sweet 16 as well as columnist Bill Plaschke's prose.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Mike Brown opened up about his six seasons working as a Warriors assistant coach under Steve Kerr.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green's win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women's NIT has been referred to campus police.
No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
How to watch Saturday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between UConn and Gonzaga on television.
Controversy continues to surface from Wednesday's Warriors-Mavericks game.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.