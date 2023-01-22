Controversial ‘Calvin Johnson rule’ call mars Bengals vs. Bills playoff game

The Detroit Lions might not be in the NFL postseason this year, but their legacy was strong in Sunday’s AFC divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills. The infamous “Calvin Johnson rule” made an unwelcome appearance.

Lions fans know the rule all too well. After Johnson was robbed of a touchdown catch by a stringent application of a subjective rulebook technicality, everyone quickly caught onto the rule. A receiver must maintain control of the ball while going to the ground to complete the process of the catch.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sure appeared to do that in the first half of Sunday’s game. The officials on the field thought so too, but the “catch” was later overturned on a very lengthy booth review.

In the letter of the interpretation of the law, overturning the call on the field is probably correct. But as was the case with Calvin Johnson’s non-catch in Chicago a decade ago, the application of the rule and the rule itself are both terrible for the game.

In #CINvsBUF the ruling on the field was a touchdown. After review, CIN #1 does not maintain control of the ball throughout the process. Therefore, the result is an incomplete pass. pic.twitter.com/GUT1V63Cba — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 22, 2023

The football-watching public vehemently disagreed with this application of the infamous rule. A small sampling:

Sorry it just seems a little silly to rule this incomplete when the ball never even hits the ground. pic.twitter.com/o5wElr076K — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 22, 2023

You guys don't understand the play doesn't end when a touchdown is scored. Lol — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) January 22, 2023

That’s a catch. Come on. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 22, 2023

NFL stated about 4 years ago that it did not want catches officiated like this. Then forgot. https://t.co/T3TT0RUzx5 — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 22, 2023

What I will never understand is… if you reach with the ball to break the goalline the play is over, you scored, why is it not the same for catches at the back of the EZ? I understand the catch rules (as much as possible) but they don't square with other rules involved the EZ… https://t.co/uUM2t8jD7I — Killin' Moore (@McCoolBCB) January 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire