  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Controversial call at home plate gives Phillies 7-6 win over Braves

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia Phillies escaped Truist Park with a slight win on Sunday night.

Yet many watching at home, and even the Atlanta Braves, were confused with what appeared to be a missed call in the ninth inning that pushed the Phillies to their 7-6 win.

Did umps miss a call at the plate?

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a fly ball to shallow left field in the top of the ninth inning, which prompted Alec Bohm — who doubled and then made it to third off a bunt — to break for home to try and take the lead.

Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna made the catch and threw home to catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Bohm, after sliding in around the tag attempt, was called safe.

Though the call looked solid at first glance, replay showed that Bohm’s foot appeared to miss the plate completely.

That play was reviewed, though, and upheld — which eventually led to the Phillies’ one-run win.

“It’s frustrating sometimes … That’s what I told the umpires, because I got a view,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said, via The Athletic’s Jayson Stark. “I got a view on the big screen that he didn’t touch the plate.”

Phillies manager Joe Girardi, obviously, saw things slightly differently.

“It looked like his big toe kind of hit the corner of the plate, he said, via The Athletic’s Jayson Stark. “That’s what we saw when we looked at all the angles.”

Bohm wasn't asking any questions, either.

"I was called safe," he said, via The Athletic's Matt Gelb. "That's all that matters."

Either way, the initial call at the plate was upheld. The Phillies will head home from Atlanta with a win.

Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies slides and beats the tag of Travis d&#39;Arnaud of the Atlanta Braves
Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies slides and beats the tag of Travis d'Arnaud of the Atlanta Braves for the go-ahead run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Trout, others react to controversial call in Braves-Phillies game

    Another NL East game was decided by a controversial play at the plate.

  • Gregorius powers Phillies to narrow win over Braves

    Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory Sunday night. Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left.

  • Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna each share heartwarming moments with father-son duos in Atlanta

    Ronald Acuna hit a homer for a father and son from Guatemala, and Freddie Freeman shocked a young Phillies fan with a signed ball.

  • Mets P Marcus Stroman upset game started with heavy rain, was delayed almost instantly

    The Mets-Marlins game went into a rain delay after just seven pitches on Sunday.

  • Teo Davidov, the ambidextrous youth tennis star who doesn’t hit backhands

    The 10-year-old has been trained to play completely ambidextrously. His father and coach believes the balance in his game will pay dividends as he gets older Teo Davidov with some of the trophies he has won during his tennis career. Photograph: Kalin Davidov Ten-year-old Teodor Davidov took the internet by storm a couple of weeks ago when a clip of him showcasing his ambidextrous tennis playing style circulated across social media. The young talent from Denver, Colorado, was competing in the 12-and-under category at the Adidas Easter Bowl in San Diego, and made it all the way to the quarter-finals by exclusively hitting forehands off of both wings. Davidov never hits backhands; instead, he switches hands mid-rally to strike both lefty and righty powerful forehands. He also alternates serving with each hand, and appears to do it all so seamlessly. Many assume that Davidov is ambidextrous off the court but his father and coach, Kalin, is the first to point out his son is a natural right-hander. The Davidovs moved from Bulgaria to Colorado after Teo, as he is known to his family, was born and both Kalin and his wife Elena have a background in sports and holistic medicine. Kalin played volleyball and tennis as a junior and holds a Bachelors degree in physical education and tennis coaching, and a Masters degree in high sports performance. Elena was a competitive diver and studied physical therapy. They also studied Chinese medicine, they’ve spent time in India studying yoga and ayurvedic medicine and they have a clinic in Denver, where they do neuromuscular therapy, acupuncture and several other practices. B12s quarterfinalist Teodor Davidov never hits a backhand. Alternates serving left-handed and right-handed too#adidasEasterBowl pic.twitter.com/yWZqmAHURN— Colette Lewis (@zootennis) March 28, 2021 Kalin is the mastermind behind Teo’s ambidextrous playing style but says the main reason he urged his son to use his left hand had nothing to do with tennis strategy. “When Teo was about to turn eight years old, I decided he’s going to start playing left-handed, to affect his right hemisphere of the brain. He’s way too extroverted, too fiery, a little too imbalanced, so I just wanted to affect the right hemisphere of his brain, using the left part of his body,” Kalin told the Guardian in a video call. “It’s driven by philosophy too; I’m into Chinese medicine, we do yin and yang balance all the time, I do balancing treatment with my needles. I’m into yoga, right and left nostril activity and all that, so balance between the left and right hemisphere is crucial.” For the Davidovs, yoga is a way of life and Kalin made sure the family’s holistic approach extends to Teo’s lifestyle, on and off the court. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both say playing multiple sports helped their growth in tennis and prevented burnout, and Teo also enjoys activities such as skiing, hiking, soccer, ping pong and basketball according to his father. Away from sports, he plays the piano “a little bit” and spends time with friends. That is welcome news, because the amount of work put in by Teo will sound alarming to some – 30 to 40 hours of training a week, both on and off the court. However, Kalin says he encourages his son to “use tennis as a form of spiritual growth”. “The tennis is only the external part but it’s also in support of our deeper aspirations,” he added. Teo has already started to learn about manipulating the breath flow through each nostril, and can be seen checking his nostril activity during matches. While Kalin initially introduced his son to ambidextrous tennis for philosophical reasons, the Bulgarian soon realised the numerous strategic advantages to having two forehands on court. Besides confounding his opponents by switching hands, his father says Teo also benefits physically from playing this way. “Now the load separates evenly when he plays with ambidextrous tennis, he uses his joints 50% less, shoulders and elbows and wrists, and even if he’s injured, he can just switch to the other hand and still have a complete workout or training session,” says Kalin. Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks. It may seem like this is all an elaborate way to avoid hitting backhands, but Kalin says Teo has a very good backhand, and can hit it both double-handed and single-handed. Kalin has bold ambitions when it comes to his son, and envisions a scenario where Teo can play a complete match by playing solely left-handed, right-handed, or ambidextrous with two forehands and two serves. “I’m giving him options. He’s going to decide how he’s going to play one day,” he says. Having that many options sounds like a dream but it also requires a tremendous amount of work. Rarely do you hear a coach advise a young child to train for eight hours a day but Kalin does not believe Teo would succeed otherwise. He feels his son is not naturally talented enough to spend less time on court and says the fitness training they do is the key ingredient to making his ambidextrous playing style work. “No one can imagine what I’m doing, on the court, off the court, fitness. He does Olympic lifting several times a week, we go on the track and train like professional sprints. It’s not what you see on the court only,” says Kalin. “At home we have a gym, he would do short, explosive gym training like every day. It’s just an unbelievable amount of work.” Ambidextrous tennis is a rarity on the professional tour, with very few examples making it to the upper echelons of the sport. Russia’s Evgenia Kulikovskaya was ranked in the top 100 in the early 2000s while playing tennis with two forehands, and American Luke Jensen, who won the 1993 French Open men’s doubles title, was nicknamed Dual Hand Luke for his ability to serve big with either hand, but these players are the exception rather than the rule. Indeed, many question whether Teo would be able to thrive on the professional circuit with his style of play, but Kalin seems confident the current formula will work. “A lot of people, a lot of coaches, they say he will not have the speed to change the racquet so fast in the future [and] to change grip. Everyone can have their own opinion, but that’s far from reality,” argues Kalin. “The truth is they don’t know how he specifically does it but he has a way of doing it in which he actually doesn’t have to change grips, his grips are ready on both sides for two forehands, so the way he changes grips is even faster than if he had a regular forehand and backhand. “So that’s not going to be a liability at all. But even if it is, he always has backhands to go to if he needs to.” Kalin acknowledges that Teo’s left forehand is still weaker than his right, which is why many of his opponents choose to target his left wing. He believes both sides will be equally explosive in due time and that Teo has fully bought into the process after initially feeling discouraged by the defeats he was taking while adjusting to his new approach. “I would say his lefty forehand is like any 12-year-old kid that’s top 20 in the US, but his righty is probably the most explosive right forehand in junior tennis. So his righty is a little exceptional, his lefty is still top-level but not that exceptional yet,” Kalin adds. It’s unclear whether more coaches will take inspiration from Teo’s methods but Kalin says ambidextrous tennis could become more common tour if players start training their non-dominant sides from an early age. He believes the work should start no later than 12 and stresses that the volume of training required is huge – a burden many parents will not be willing to place on their child. “Most likely it has to be a parent driving this, someone driven, a little crazy extravagant like me,” he concludes.

  • Japan hails 'bright news' of Matsuyama's Masters win

    Japan sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters but the golfer's one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf's major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Katsunobu Kato, Japan's top government spokesman, expressed "congratulations and respect from the heart" for Matsuyama's "historic" win, which came as another ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tiger Woods, golf world congratulate Hideki Matsuyama after historic Masters win

    "This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

  • Appreciation: 30 years and counting: Baseball (now Sports) Weekly still going strong

    The first issue of Baseball Weekly hit newsstands in April 1991 and through expanding to Sports Weekly, it's still delivering for sports fans.

  • 'Typical Democrat response' to throw more money at border crisis: Rep. Malliotakis

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., says the solution to the border crisis is to reinstate Trump-era policies that were reversed by the Biden administration.

  • Wyoming football signee shot and killed in Dallas hotel

    Tony Evans Jr. signed with Wyoming as a wide receiver back in February.

  • Texas Rangers say they are working to improve long, slow concession lines

    One of the main problems for the Texas Rangers playing in their new park with fans is slow lines.

  • 1941 Ford Pickup Built For The Modern Road

    The 1940s was an exciting time in automotive history. In many ways it was the beginning of the modern automobile but it was also a time of great uncertainty.

  • Takeaways from 2021 Arkansas Derby

    Matt Bernier offers takeaways and observations from the 2021 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, AR, won by Super Stock. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tim Allen’s Car Collection Fills A Warehouse

    Did you expect anything less?

  • A 2021 Toyota Mirai Is 50% Off at Select Dealers With This Deal Hack

    If you don’t mind the quirks of a nontraditional car, you live in California and you qualify for all eligible deductions, you can walk away with a brand-new 2021 Toyota Mirai at a 50% discount, along with $15,000 in complimentary fuel. The Toyota Mirai is arguably one of the most unique cars on the market. …

  • WATCH: Former Patriots GM tells an awesome NFL draft story

    Former New England Patriots general manager Scott Pioli pulled a fast one on the New York Jets during the 2001 NFL draft

  • Cleveland infielder Yu Chang pushes back against racist messages after committing error

    Chang posted to his Instagram story and Twitter account a handful of racist messages sent to him.

  • Innovative expert mock draft highlights how good Bengals have it at No. 5

    The Cincinnati Bengals come out ahead in a new mock thanks to their great spot.

  • Late-inning replay controversy helps Phillies past Braves

    Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory Sunday night.

  • Clarke Peters says starring in 'Da 5 Bloods' changed his perception of the Vietnam War '180 degrees'

    Peters told Insider he was against the war most of his life, until he went to Vietnam for the movie and met American veterans who still live there.