'We control our own destiny': No. 23 FAMU reenters SWAC schedule, aims to remain atop division

The Florida A&M Rattlers are turning a new page of this season.

Starting with the Alabama State Hornets, the Rattlers, ranked No. 23 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, will play six consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games.

FAMU (2-1, 1-0 SWAC), No. 1 in the SWAC East, and ASU (1-1) will kickoff for a divisional contest at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Rattlers will defend their FCS second-longest 16-game home winning streak.

“All the games are important, but some have more meaning than others," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said at Monday's press conference.

"Everything we want is still on the table. We control our own destiny. For the last two years, we've been playing a game behind. So, now it's a different mindset that we have to play as the king of the mountain, knowing that everyone else is waiting on us to stumble.

"You have to make sure you take care of your division. Our guys understand the importance of the game."

It's been a festive four days on The Highest of Seven Hills, starting with last Friday's President's Convocation.

On Saturday, FAMU had the official field naming ceremony for former football player, head coach, and athletic director Ken Riley, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month. Following the pregame celebration, the Rattlers had their home opener and beat the West Florida Argonauts 31-10.

Early Monday morning, US News & World Report announced that FAMU cracked the top 100, placing at No. 91 for public universities. Additionally, the institution continued its five-year reign as the top public HBCU.

"To honor one of our all-time greats — the legendary Ken Riley was the icing on the cake," Simmons said.

"I'm excited that FAMU is a top-100 public institution. It's a testament to our administration, our alumni base, and the best students in the country.

"Having that cohesive bond and FAMULY feel this weekend was just amazing. It was a magical weekend filled with everything that makes FAMU a special place."

FAMU reenters critical SWAC games while attempting to maintain health and stack wins

The Rattlers might be without All-SWAC performers, left tackle Jalen Goss and nose guard Gentle Hunt on Saturday. Goss injured his pectoral muscle, while Hunt suffered an ankle injury against UWF.

The head team doctor will further examine both on Tuesday.

Graduate student X-wide receiver David Manigo will make his 2023 season debut after being cleared from a hand fracture sustained during training camp.

"Manigo was able to practice full speed yesterday, and he's been fully cleared to return to competition," Simmons said.

"We'll work him back in there. Nick Dixon is playing really good football right now. So, we'll have a plan to get Manigo some work because they play the same position."

Simmons remembers when his team visited ASU and narrowly escaped Montgomery with a 21-14 victory a season ago.

Simmons, who's head coached 80 football games, calls it one of his most stressful games.

The Rattlers had three redzone interceptions by starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa. They missed three missed field goals by the now-graduated placekicker Jose Romo-Martinez.

FAMU took a one-point with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Moussa to wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread with four minutes remaining. Then, as ASU marched towards field goal range, FAMU blocked the 51-yard attempt, and it got returned for a score by defensive back Kendall Bohler to ice the game as time expired.

"That was one of the most stressful games I've ever been part of," Simmons reflected. "We tried to give it to them. But because we were more talented than them, we won a close game.

"I'm sure [ASU] remembers that game as well. They're probably telling themselves they let one get away and should've beat us last year. So, they're going to come with that same attitude and mindset that if they play well, they'll have a chance to beat us.

"We have to make sure we're ready to match their intensity and exceed it to allow our depth and talent across the board to be the difference."

Florida A&M (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) vs. Alabama State (1-1) SWAC Game Information

The Florida A&M Rattlers lead the West Florida Argonauts headed into the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

