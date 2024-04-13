'We have to control games more'

[Getty Images]

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot spoke to Sky Sports after Saturday's draw with Bournemouth: "I think there were ups and downs. Down two times but we had the right attitude to go back and fight for the game. We could've controlled much more, had more on the ball in the final third and been more patient. We conceded some counter attacks that created big chances for them and we could've controlled more."

On individual errors: "It's been happening in the last couple of games, we don't look to who has done it but we know it can happen at this level because they are clinical enough to score if we make mistakes. it's something we have to look for and try not to do.

"It's part of life to make mistakes. It's about reacting well the next game and the next few minutes to try to do better. That's what we have to overcome. Take responsibility but try not to do for the next games and that's the challenge."

On conceding so many shots: "It's been one of our concerns, maybe try to be more compact as a team. Don't try to make the gap between defenders and midfield too big. Sometimes it is and they counter the counter. It's something we have to improve because it's been nowhere near good enough for the level of this club.

"We've been showing belief through the season, coming back from down moments. Too many this season. We have to control more and have the game under control, we lose it too many times That's the aim for the next couple of games."