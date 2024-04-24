'His contribution was great' - Arteta on 'unbelievable' Havertz

[PA Media]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised an "unbelievable" performance from forward Kai Havertz, who scored twice against his former club Chelsea in Tuesday's 5-0 victory at Emirates Stadium.

"He was unbelievable, in all departments," said Arteta. "For a nine to score two goals the way he scored, his contribution was great. I'm sure he’s very pleased."

The win moved Arsenal three points clear at the top of the table, although they have played a game more than second-placed Liverpool and two more than Manchester City, who are one point further back.

Arteta added: "It was a big performance, collectively and individually. I thought we were really good, against a really good team that was in great form and were going to ask us a lot of questions. I think we responded really well.

"From the start we were really determined, really flowing, playing with a lot of courage and making things happen. I'm really happy with the result. It's a big day for our supporters.

"It's great for us, for the confidence and for the belief that we can do it, we can come to these stages against big teams and win games the way we've done it. So enjoy it, then it's back to work on Wednesday because we have a big one on Sunday [against Tottenham]."