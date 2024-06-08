Contreras to resume baseball activities

In what should have been a 6 to 8 week recovery after a broken arm, Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras announced on Friday that he is ready to resume baseball activities. This announcement comes just one month after suffering a broken arm in a game against the Mets on May 7th. Contreras said he is ok to start catching bullpen sessions and begin hitting again. His return to game action shouldn’t be too far off.

