Contreras keys 3-run 8th as Brewers rally to beat Cubs 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — William Contreras hit an RBI single during Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers won their first game against former manager Craig Counsell, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Friday.

Chicago’s Hayden Wesneski pitched scoreless ball into the seventh and Christopher Morel homered for the third time in five games. But the Brewers used a late rally to open a weekend series between the NL Central’s top teams on a winning note.

Jackson Chourio started Milwaukee’s comeback with a pinch-hit single with one out in the eighth against Adbert Alzolay (1-4). The rookie swiped second and scored on Contreras’ base hit.

Contreras then stole second and came around on Willy Adames’ two-out single. The Brewers got another run when Adames stole second and scored on Jake Bauers’ single to center against Alzolay, who heard it from the crowd.

Milwaukee’s Joe Ross pitched six innings of six-hit ball after losing his previous three starts. Elvis Peguero (4-0) and Joel Payamps each worked an inning before Trevor Megill handled the ninth for his second save.

The Brewers came out on top with manager Pat Murphy serving the second of a two-game suspension for his role in a brawl with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Morel put the Cubs in front with two out in the sixth when he drove a 3-2 fastball from Ross to straightaway center field for his fifth homer this season. He pumped his right arm and clapped as he rounded the bases.

Wesneski simply dazzled, scattering three hits over 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked two in his second start and fourth appearance this season.

Before the game, the Brewers recalled right-hander Corbin Martin from Triple-A Nashville.

