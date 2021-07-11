Contreras' 500th career hit
Willson Contreras rips a single to third base in the bottom of the 3rd inning for his 500th career hit
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
The Yankees got more revenge on the Houston Astros, beating them on Saturday, 1-0.
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Active MLB players are not participating in baseball's Olympic return in Tokyo, but past MLB All-Stars will nonetheless be on five of the six teams.
Here's everything to know for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as UFC fans return to Las Vegas.
Two days ago, when a nasty illness had Gerrit Cole hooked up to an IV, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hardly imagined he'd get an earful from his ace as he campaigned to get the final out Saturday night against the Houston Astros. Boone didn't even know if Cole would be able to make the start. Not only did he start — he finished, spinning a three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Houston.
Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark. The Angels' two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. Ohtani’s blast left a buzz through the ballpark and caused a couple of fans sitting alone in that section of the stadium to duck as the ball drew closer.
Here's a roundup of expert predictions for the Red Sox' first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
The 30-second spot plays on Shohei Ohtani's two-way role by adding more options: all-star, derby slugger, phenom, global superstar, heartthrob and speedster.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Follow along here as Yahoo Sports will provide live coverage during and after the show.
Trevor Bauer is on a second seven-day administrative leave from the Dodgers after allegations of sexual assault. What happens next?
A heavy underdog, Kris Moutinho showed tremendous heart and a granite chin agains Sean O'Malley.
The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
Barty honored Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Wimbledon's first Indigenous Australian champion, with a scalloped skirt inspired by her 1971 outfit.
'It's a miracle': Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker was a $100-million NBA star before addiction destroyed his career. How he reclaimed his life.
Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that included three ejections. Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer. “It was a big moment for me and for the team,” Suárez said.