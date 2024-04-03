Contract terms for Texans DE Derek Barnett released

The Houston Texans have their No. 3 pass-rusher back for another season in Derek Barnett, and now fans know exactly what the contract entails.

According to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson, Barnett agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2 million, including a $300,000 signing bonus. Barnett will earn an annual salary of 1.5 million, $700,000 of which is fully guaranteed.

#Texans one-year deal for Derek Barnett: $2 million, including $300,000 signing bonus, $1.5 million base salary ($700,000 fully guaranteed), $11,764 per game active up to $200,000 @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2024

Barnett, 27, transformed into a staple of Houston’s front seven after being claimed off waivers in late November. In six games, the former first-round defensive end totaled 19 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Barnett, best served as a rotational defensive lineman, also started four games in place of Jonathan Greenard and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., who each suffered injuries that required them to miss two games. His greatest moment of the 2023 season came in the AFC Wild Card Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

He recorded a sack, along with four tackles to help Houston pick up its first postseason victory since 2019.

Much like last season, Barnett should ideally be used as a “change-of-pace” pass-rusher behind Anderson and newcomer Danielle Hunter. He was playing a similar role with the Eagles prior to being waived over the past two seasons behind Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat.

With Hunter, the Texans are somewhat upgrading from Greenard, who inked a four-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. A native of Katy who played at Morton Ranch, Hunter is coming off a career-high 16.5-sack season. He also led the league with 23 tackles for losses.

Hunter, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $51 million to play for the hometown team, was one of three defensive linemen added this offseason, joining former Jaguars starter Foley Fatukasi and Titans standout Denico Autry. Both

Since being drafted out of Tennessee in 2017, Barnett has totaled 169 career tackles, 24 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, and 87 quarterback hits.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire