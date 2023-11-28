Here are contract terms for new Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby

Mississippi State football will pay new coach Jeff Lebby an average of $4.51 million in base compensation during his contract, according to a term sheet distributed to members of the media on Monday.

The contract's official length is listed as four years, the longest permitted by Mississippi state law to public employees.

Lebby, whose appointment was made official on Sunday, replaces the fired Zach Arnett, whose 2023 salary was listed at $3 million.

Lebby's average base compensation would have ranked 13th in the SEC this season, above Arnett and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea.

The contract is laden with incentives. He will receive $50,000 if he is named SEC Coach of the Year and $100,000 if he is named national coach of the year. He also will get $125,000 for every regular-season SEC victory, beginning with the fifth SEC win of each season.

Lebby's contract includes a $100,000 bonus for appearing in the SEC title game and an additional $150,000 for winning it.

He will receive the highest of the following available bonuses in any given season:

$100,000 for participation in any SEC Tier 3 bowl game

$150,000 for participation in the following bowl games: TaxSlayer, ReliaQuest, Duke's Mayo/Las Vegas, Music City, Texas or Liberty

$200,000 for participation in the Citrus Bowl

$250,000 for participation in the first round of the College Football Playoff

$350,000 for advancing to a CFP quarterfinal

$500,000 for advancing to a CFP semifinal

$750,000 for playing in the national title game

$1 million for winning a national title

