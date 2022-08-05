Here are the contract terms for Jake Bailey’s extension

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey signed a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season. The four-year deal is worth $13.5 million.

Bailey was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2020, and while he didn’t receive those honors in 2021, he was equally impressive. He simply attempted fewer punts, with New England’s offense growing more efficient in 2021 than it was in 2020. Still, Bailey logged his career-high average of 48.7 yards per punt in 2020. He finished 2021 at 47.3 yards per punt.

“I’m just so happy and blessed I get a few more years here,” Bailey told reporters this week. “I was just on the phone with my agent and I was like, ‘Alright, that’s it. We’re good with that,’ and it wasn’t like a crazy big moment. But it was fine and a huge milestone in my life and just thankful God put me in this position.”

So here’s a look at the terms of the deal.

Jake Bailey contract details Signing bonus: $3.16m

Total g'tee: $6.275m 2022

Base: $1m

Roster bonus: $340k

Cap: $2.2m 2023

Base: $2.11m

Roster bonus: $510k

Cap: $3.41 2024

Base: $2.49m

Roster bonus: $510k

Cap: $3.79m 2025

Base: $2.49m

Roster bonus: $510k

Cap: $3.79m — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 5, 2022

While Bailey’s contract value is seventh in the NFL among punters, his average annual value (AAV) is third highest in the league at his position. That AAV is substantial, even if the salary cap hit on an annual level isn’t high. Ultimately, Punters don’t cost much and the difference between retaining Bailey and replacing him with a rookie isn’t that significant. New England can feel good about solidifying the punter spot, which will help them control the field for years to come.

List

Patriots' updated 90-man roster by jersey number for training camp

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire