Contract terms and first reactions: Stefan Ortega signs ‘crucial’ Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old has extended his stay in east Manchester with a fresh one-year deal, with the extension ending speculation surrounding the future of the German goalkeeper, who was out of contract at the end of next season.

Ortega helped Manchester City to a landmark treble in 2023 and a record-breaking Premier League title triumph last month, with the shot-stopper making a series of late heroic saves against Tottenham in north London during the Blues’ penultimate match of the league season.

Manchester City signed the goalkeeper on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in July 2022, and Ortega made 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2023/24 campaign, including starting crunch clashes against Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The goalkeeper had been linked with a potential exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer after contract extension talks with the 31-year-old reached an impasse, although the German goalkeeper has now penned a new deal in a major u-turn.

Ortega’s new deal will hugely boost manager Guardiola, who is contending with the possible departure of first-choice Ederson this summer, with the Brazilian linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

After news of a second Manchester City contract extension of the summer, here is everything you need to know about Stefan Ortega’s new deal!

What are the terms of Stefan Ortega’s contract extension?

The German goalkeeper has signed a new one-year deal in east Manchester, keeping the shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

What has Stefan Ortega said upon signing a new deal?

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer,” said Ortega.

“This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

“My family are really settled here in England, I love everything about it here. Signing this deal means I can now focus 100% on next season and beyond.”

What has Txiki Begiristain said about Stefan Ortega’s contract extension?

“This is a crucial contract extension for Manchester City,” said Begiristain.

“Stefan is the best No.2 goalkeeper we’ve ever had, providing us with quality, stability and experience.

“He is such a talented ‘keeper – our goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor tells me all the time how good Stefan is. He is very skilled and it’s clear that since his arrival here he has contributed significantly to our success.

“Hopefully he can now enjoy his summer and come back fresh and ready for the 2024/25 season.”