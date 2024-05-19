Contract terms for Cardinals 3rd-round pick, cornerback Elijah Jones

The Arizona Cardinals selected 12 players in the 2024 NFL draft in April. Of those 12 players, eight have signed their rookie contracts. Cards Wire has learned the four-year contract terms for all who have signed to date.

The most recent to sign his contract is cornerback Elijah Jones, drafted out of Boston College in the third round with the 90th overall pick.

Jones signed a four-year contract worth $5,685,518 that included a signing bonus of $954,920.

The base salaries are $795,000 this year; $1,053,433 in 2025; $1,311,866 in 2026 and $1,570,299 in 2027. If Jones is still on the team in 2027, that salary will likely increase to whatever the lowest tender is for restricted free agents. This year, that figure is $2.985 million.

There is also a split aspect of the deal for 2024 if Jones lands on injured reserve, so he would not receive his full salary. The minimum split is $470,000.

The salary cap charge this year for Jones is $1,033,433. However, the net loss of cap space currently is negligible because his signing pushed a player out of the top 51.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire