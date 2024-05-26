Contract standoffs limit Bengals on list of threats to Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals do project as one of the teams capable of taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

But there are some big question marks.

One of those pops up in a new list of teams capable of ending the Chiefs’ run from NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha.

And it’s a big one — contract standoffs:

The more pressing questions around the Bengals actually revolve around chemistry. Both wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson have requested trades, and it’s hard to know how their contractual gripes will impact a team that has been known for its cohesiveness. Still, there’s something about Burrow being back on the field that makes everything right in Cincy. The team believes it can overcome anything with him under center. If Burrow’s healthy, the Bengals may very well do that.

While Higgins sounds like a guy who will be with the Bengals next season and Hendrickson has already overcome his beef with his contract situation, it’s a fair enough thing to point out.

In tandem with other question marks — such as the defense losing DJ Reader, offensive turnover and Joe Burrow’s injury woes — there’s certainly enough there to justify ranking the Bengals fourth.

