New contract to be signed “today” claims Romano as Chelsea’s brightest academy talent commits to Blues

Fabrizio Romano has just blessed us with some fantastic contact news, out of the Blue on a quiet Friday.

The top insider claims that Tyrique George, one of the best talents in the academy, is set to sign a new contract “today” after his representatives reached an agreement with Chelsea.

Romano went on to say that George “is considered as [a] huge one for the future” by the club, who have clearly moved heaven and earth to get him signed up. George was a regular both for the Development Squad and for the U18 team this season, doing great in games for both and confirming his status as perhaps the most highly rated youngster in the academy right now.

His current deal was just a year away from expiry, so it was essential to get this deal done now. Ryan McAidoo, one of George’s academy colleagues, is apparently going to leave this summer on a free transfer, so it was important to make sure a trickle didn’t turn into a flood.

🚨🔵 EXCL: Chelsea talent Tyrique George set to sign new contract at the club today, agreement reached. George will be part of #CFC project, as 2006 born talent is considered as huge one for the future. pic.twitter.com/QxyaalWpCz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2024

A crowded pipeline

George will join the massive (and growing) group of attacking midfielders and wingers we’ve got on the books at Chelsea. It’s great to see that the very crowded pathway to the first team as it currently is hasn’t put him off signing a new deal.

We’ve seen some of the other top players in the academy linked with exits this summer because they don’t feel the same way, but George has clearly been convinced that he’s so exceptional that his future is at Chelsea. He’s still very young, and can expect more time developing in the academy and then likely on loan before he worries too much about the first team picture.

For now, we’re just delighted by this news and can’t wait for it to be official.